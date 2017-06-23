El Bolsón turismo

Cursos del CFP Nº657

Noche de Karaoke

Viernes 23 de Junio a las 21:30 hs

Siii llegó!!! Viernes de karaoke en viracocha desde 21:30hs!!! Con la animación de Darío Almendra... gran promos en comidas y bebidas para pasar una noche distinta!!!!

Argentina no baja, La comarca no baja.

Jueves 6 de Julio a las 19 hs
Instituto de Formación Docente Continua
Alberti y Liniers

Jornadas de rebeldías feministas. Por cuerpos y territorios libres.

Sábado 24 de Junio a las 18:30 hs
Instituto de Formación Docente Continua
Alberti y Liniers

6º REPERCÚTEME - BAJO CERO

Miércoles 19 al Domingo 23 de Julio
Comarca Andina del Paralelo 42
 - Encuentro de percusión y danza.
Teniendo en esta edición, además, canto, Invitamos a todas las personas con espíritu manija a ser parte de este nuevo festival.
2944571566

Variaciones sobre dias

Sábado 24 de Junio a las 21 hs
Centro Cultural Galeano
Onelli y Dorrego

Taller de Eutonía

Sábado 24 de Junio a las 15 hs
 Kurvass Pole Dance Fitness & Pilates
Lago Puelo

Es un taller para público adulto en general con un enfoque especial para personas con fibromialgia porque es muy recomendada para sus síntomas.