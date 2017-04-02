Noticias Del Bolson - Info@noticiasdelbolson.com.ar noticiasdelbolson.com.ar

2017-04-02

Cannabis Medicinal. "La Ley es una mierda, pero tenemos un pie adentro", dijo Iktami Devaux

Iktami Devaux, seudónimo que utiliza el escritor Luis Videla, como presidente de "Agrupación Bolsón Cannábica", dialogo con NdB sobre la reciente ley que aprueba el uso  de Cannabis medicinal, sobre la cual dijo que es una mierda, pero es la puerta de entrada para nosotros es un mal chiste, lo mal que está redactada, tosas la condiciones que tiene maléficas pero bueno yo lo veo como un pie en la puerta no?
Festejos y anuncios en el aniversario de Lago Puelo

Con un clima frío pero con la calidez de los vecinos que se congregaron a la plaza central de la ciudad lacustre, los puelenses festejaron 89 años de vida institucional, en la oportunidad el intendente Raúl Ibarra destaco lo hecho hasta el momento y anuncio obras, también inauguro una red de agua y una plaza inclusiva.
2 de Abril - Día del Veterano y de los Caídos en la Guerra de Malvinas

A 35 años de la Gesta de Malvinas, el pueblo de El Bolsón rindió homenajes por aquellos que fueron, por aquellos que se quedaron, por los que volvieron…
POGLIANO JUNTO AL GOBERNADOR WERETILNECK EN LAS CELEBRACIONES DE COMALLO

El intendente municipal Bruno Pogliano acompaño ayer en Comallo las celebraciones por el 99º Aniversario y su Fiesta Provincial de la Cordialidad, que contó con la presencia del Gobernador Alberto Weretilneck.
