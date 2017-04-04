El Bolsón turismo

Congreso Patagónico de Mujeres - EN LINEA CON EL REINO

Viernes 5 de mayo a las 20:30hs
Sábado 6 de Mayo Talleres a las 10hs ; 16hs y 20:30hs


HORA:
20:30 hs

DIRECCIÓN:
Iglesia El F.A.R.O

CALLE:
Azcuenaga y25 de Mayo

INVITADOS ESPECIALES:
Claudia Arias Candia
Raquel Stefanini
Entrada Libre Y Gratuita

No te pierdas este gran Congreso Patagónico

Yoga para embarazadas

Una clase especial, para un momento especial.
Compartiremos dudas, temores y experiencias, ademas de practicar Yoga y conectar con el cuerpo y el bebe.Las espero!!!.
Lunes 10 de Abril de 18 a 19.30hs. en Anahata
No hace falta inscripción.
Inversión: $150

Clase especial: (aprendiendo a hacer) Parada de Cabeza

Clase especial:
(aprendiendo a hacer)
Parada de Cabeza

Viernes 7 de abril 11:00 hs.


Con Germán Garro
en Anahata, El Bolsón, Arg.