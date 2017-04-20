El Bolsón turismo

Gran Peña "Al Encuentro"

Posted: 21 Apr 2017 08:44 AM PDT

Viernes 21 de Abril a las 21:30 hs
Club el Refugio
Diagonal Merino 3270

¡A romperlaaa!!!! ¡¡entrenamiento para el invierno!!!!
como siempre: 
cancha de baile
cantina
músicos en vivo
clases de danzas abiertas para principiantes

Los mostros del desierto

Posted: 21 Apr 2017 06:45 AM PDT

Viernes 21 de Abril a la medianoche
El Sol Music Bar
Dorrego 423

Gran Fiesta Quilmes

Posted: 21 Apr 2017 08:28 AM PDT


Sábado 22 de Abril a la medianoche
El Bosque Pub
Av. San Martín y Salminiac
 Entrada Free
 Promo 2x1 hasta las 02:30🥂🥂🥂
 Apertura 01:00
 Dj En Vivo🔊🔊🔊
Si queres 👉vivir una verdadera fiesta👉 este sábado gran fiesta 👉#Quilmes 🎶🎶🎶👉 El Bosque Pub👉 #TeEspera

Grasshopper

Posted: 21 Apr 2017 07:42 AM PDT


Sábado 22 de Abril a la medianoche
El Sol Music Bar
Dorrego 423

Música en el Antú Quillén

Posted: 20 Apr 2017 08:34 AM PDT

Domingo 23 de Abril a las 17:30 hs
Centro cultural Antú Quillén
Lago epuyén

los invitamos a un domingo super especial en la casa del lago,el centro cultural antu quillen,buena musica en banda, cositas ricas,artesanias y una vista nutritiva de las montañas en otoño...
bienvenidos!