Noticias Del Bolson - Info@noticiasdelbolson.com.ar noticiasdelbolson.com.ar
Ahora . Macabro hallazgo en El Bolsón .
Posted: 11 Mar 2017 04:44 PM PST
Pasadas 21,30hs se tomo conocimiento extraoficialmente del hallazgo de un cuerpo mutilado en subidas Los Ñires de Villa Turismo. Efectivos policiales trabajan en el lugar.
