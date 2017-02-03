Noticias Del Bolson - Info@noticiasdelbolson.com.ar noticiasdelbolson.com.ar

Prestó juramento abogada referencista que se desempeñará en el Juzgado Multifueros de El Bolsón

El Juez Héctor Leguizamón Pondal, Vicepresidente del Tribunal de Superintendencia de la Tercera Circunscripción Judicial, tomó ayer, jueves 2 de Febrero, formal juramento a María Constanza D Angelo Cornejo,
Fiesta Nacional del Lúpulo 2017

