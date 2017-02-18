|
Noticias Del Bolson - Info@noticiasdelbolson.com.ar noticiasdelbolson.com.ar
|
Posted: 18 Feb 2017 05:25 PM PST
Página Oficial de la Fiesta Nacional del Lúpulo vas a poder encontrar todo acerca de esta 43º Edición que se celebrará en el predio Polideportivo Municipal del 24 al 26 de febrero en #ElBolsón #RíoNegro #PatagoniaArgentina #LaSoleEnElBolsón #Disfrutá #CompartíEnFamilia http://www.fiestanacionaldellupulo.com/
###### Leer el articulo completo Click Aqui
|You are subscribed to email updates from Noticias Del Bolson.
To stop receiving these emails, you may unsubscribe now.
|Email delivery powered by Google
|Google Inc., 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, United States