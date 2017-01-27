Noticias Del Bolson - Info@noticiasdelbolson.com.ar noticiasdelbolson.com.ar

19:26:00

Recuerdan a Franco Gavilan y piden controles

Posted: 28 Jan 2017 04:34 AM PST

ME DIJO : MAMÁ AYUDAME, ME VOY... MIENTRAS, literalmente, SU SANGRE SE ESCURRÍA ENTRE MIS DEDOS.
Confirmaron la muerte del joven en Mallin Ahogado.

Posted: 28 Jan 2017 04:32 AM PST

Fue identificado como Franco Gavilan, quien a raíz de las lesiones causadas por dos disparos de arma de fuego perdió la vida a pesar de la tarea realizada por el personal del hospital de El Bolsón.
Luchan por salvarle la vida a un vecino de Mallín Ahogado

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:40 PM PST

Resultado de imagen para warton en mallin ahogadoPersonal del hospital local atiende desde las 19,30 hs a un  vecino de Mallín Ahogado que resulto gravemente herido de un disparo en el pecho.
