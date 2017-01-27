Noticias Del Bolson - Info@noticiasdelbolson.com.ar noticiasdelbolson.com.ar

FITUR 2017 – ENCUENTROS COMERCIALES, RECONOCIMIENTOS Y AGENDA INTERNACIONAL MARCAN EL CAMINO DE LA CAT EN UNA DE LAS MÁS IMPORTANTES FERIAS DE TURISMO DEL MUNDO

Posted: 27 Jan 2017

Continuando con la agenda de trabajo en Madrid, España, en el marco de FITUR 2017, la CAT inició la tarea prevista con foco en ampliar las oportunidades de negocio para la actividad turística en materia de turismo receptivo, conectividad y difusión de los distintos segmentos que componen la oferta, a partir –también- de la coordinación de las rondas de negocios y encuentros entre prestadores nacionales junto a sus contrapartes locales.
