El Bolsón turismo

Taller intensivo de Luthería y Percusión

TALLER INTENSIVO DE ARMADO DE CAJÓN PERUANO Y BONGÓ CAJÓN

Vas a realizar tu instrumento con tus propias manos y, al finalizar te lo vas a poder llevar. Recibirás toda la información necesaria para que puedas seguir haciéndolo por tu cuenta.

Arancel con materiales incluidos:
-BONGO: $750
-CAJÓN PERUANO: $1200
Inscripción: reserva tu vacante por Whatsapp al +54 9 11 53085157
Lugar: Camping "La Chacra", El Bolson. Av. Belgrano 1128


Profesor: Mauricio Acuña

WEB ESCALERA:
http://tallerescaleracaracol.com/tallerlutheria/



Domingo entre 14:00 y 20:30
Camping La Chacra
Av. Belgrano 1128. El Bolsón