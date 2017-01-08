El Bolsón turismo

|
Taller intensivo de Luthería y Percusión
TALLER INTENSIVO DE ARMADO DE CAJÓN PERUANO Y BONGÓ CAJÓN
Vas a realizar tu instrumento con tus propias manos y, al finalizar te lo vas a poder llevar. Recibirás toda la información necesaria para que puedas seguir haciéndolo por tu cuenta.
Arancel con materiales incluidos:
-BONGO: $750
-CAJÓN PERUANO: $1200
Inscripción: reserva tu vacante por Whatsapp al +54 9 11 53085157
Lugar: Camping "La Chacra", El Bolson. Av. Belgrano 1128
Profesor: Mauricio Acuña
WEB ESCALERA:
http://
Domingo entre 14:00 y 20:30
Camping La Chacra
Av. Belgrano 1128. El Bolsón
