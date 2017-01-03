El Bolsón turismo

El Bolsón turismo

Namaskaaram, un espacio de Danza.

En Enero/Febrero
Viernes 11:30hs.
Informes: 154587496
En Anahata.

BAÑO DE GONG Y MEDITACION

Junto Alumine Honik
Lunes 09 de Enero 2017 - 20:30 hs.

Cronograma de eventos en el Centro Cultural Antu Quillen

El Centro Cultural es un Espacio autogestivo A orillas del Lago Epuyen-Patagonia- Argentina donde contamos con Exposición de Arte, Artesanías,  eventos y talleres culturales. buffet casero.

Concierto de Maximiliano Bober

Lugar . Centro Cultural Antu Quillen a orillas del lago Epuyen
Teléfono:  02945 49-9170 