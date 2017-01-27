El Bolsón turismo

El Bolsón turismo

" Roberto y sus pensamientos"

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 07:05 AM PST

Este viernes 27 de enero. 22hs. Club artistico los Siempre con " Roberto y sus pensamientos"
en Espacio Ave Fenix.
Entrada a la gorra!!

En el cielo y en el el mar

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 05:26 AM PST

Roman Roldan Trio

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 05:06 AM PST

Domingo 5 de Febrero a las 18hs en el Centro Cultural Antu Quillen - Lago Epuyén

Versiones Inhospitas

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 05:01 AM PST




Martes 22.00hs SUM de Alas a la gorra!!!
VERSIONES INHOSPITAS
Hector Ledo y Chu Abad

Fiesta Nacional del Asado

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 07:28 AM PST

"Ensayo para una renuncia"

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:58 AM PST

Lunes 30 de enero a las 22hs en el SUM de FM Alas . Padre Gutierrez y 25 de Mayo.

Aerosilla

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:52 AM PST

El lunes 30 de enero Aerosilla en El Centro Cultural Antu Quimey Lago Epuyen

No somos Cuerdas

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:20 AM PST

Lugar: Centro Cultural Antu Quillen - Lago Epuyén
Domingo 29/1 a las 18hs . Entrada a la gorra

Ñande Reko

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:01 AM PST

Obra de danza y música en vivo del Colectivo Artístico interdiciplinario
nande reko,desde la ciudad de Buenos Aires.

Grasshopper

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 03:57 AM PST

Esta noche despedimos el ultimo fin de de enero con GRASSHOPPER
Mañana sábado El SoL no abrirá sus puertas, comprometiendose con la causa del día sin alcohol.
El Domingo volvemos con la mejor fiesta El  Bolsón (Balcanica)
Y el lunes, tributo a Deep Purple

Show de Marbento

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 03:54 AM PST

la Korda duo presenta "Coquete"

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:30 AM PST




    • Sábado, 28 de enero a las 18:00en el centro cultural antu Quillén- Lago Epuyen