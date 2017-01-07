|
El Bolsón turismo
Posted: 12 Jan 2017 06:30 AM PST
Sábado 14 de Enero de 12 a 23 hs
Feria Franca
O'nelli y Roca
EN VIVO:
14hs> #LaBandaDeVientosDeLa814
16hs> Tincho Acosta & Rodrigo Carazo
18hs> La Saranda Percusion Africana
20hs> #LosHijosDeLaCumbia
22hs> Tierra Negra
ENTRADA LIBRE Y GRATUITA
♥ RECIBIREMOS ALIMENTOS NO PERECEDEROS Y ÚTILES ESCOLARES PARA COMPARTIR CON LOS NIÑOS DE LA ESCUELA 150 DE LOS REPOLLOS ♥
Posted: 12 Jan 2017 06:31 AM PST
Posted: 07 Jan 2017 04:43 AM PST
