El Bolsón turismo

1:18:00 - Leave a Comment

El Bolsón turismo

El Bolsón Late

Posted: 12 Jan 2017 06:30 AM PST


Sábado 14 de Enero de 12 a 23 hs
Feria Franca
O'nelli y Roca

EN VIVO:
14hs> #LaBandaDeVientosDeLa814
16hs> Tincho Acosta & Rodrigo Carazo
18hs> La Saranda Percusion Africana
20hs> #LosHijosDeLaCumbia
22hs> Tierra Negra

ENTRADA LIBRE Y GRATUITA

♥ RECIBIREMOS ALIMENTOS NO PERECEDEROS Y ÚTILES ESCOLARES PARA COMPARTIR CON LOS NIÑOS DE LA ESCUELA 150 DE LOS REPOLLOS ♥

Circo de la media luna

Posted: 12 Jan 2017 06:31 AM PST



Viernes 13 de Enero a las 18hs
El Hoyo

La cofradía de los locos presenta el Autentico circo criollo sin animales donde los artistas demuestran sus mas diversas habilidades, risa, emoción y finales inesperados.

La Zapadita

Posted: 07 Jan 2017 04:43 AM PST


Todos los domingos a las 23 hs
El Sol Music Bar
Dorrego 423