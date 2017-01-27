Ultimas Noticias AMPM

Recuerdan a Franco Gavilan y piden controles

Posted: 28 Jan 2017 04:34 AM PST

ME DIJO : MAMÁ AYUDAME, ME VOY... MIENTRAS, literalmente, SU SANGRE SE ESCURRÍA ENTRE MIS DEDOS.
Confirmaron la muerte del joven en Mallin Ahogado.

Posted: 28 Jan 2017 04:32 AM PST

Fue identificado como Franco Gavilan, quien a raíz de las lesiones causadas por dos disparos de arma de fuego perdió la vida a pesar de la tarea realizada por el personal del hospital de El Bolsón.
Luchan por salvarle la vida a un vecino de Mallín Ahogado

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:40 PM PST

Resultado de imagen para warton en mallin ahogadoPersonal del hospital local atiende desde las 19,30 hs a un  vecino de Mallín Ahogado que resulto gravemente herido de un disparo en el pecho.
CARTA ABIERTA AL GOBERNADOR WERETILNECK

Señor gobernador:

Somos muchos los rionegrinos que al escuchar su mensaje de ayer anunciando el panorama terminal de la situación financiera de la provincia nos quedamos asombrados por la soltura con la que Ud. hecha culpas a la caída de la actividad económica general o a la disminución de aportes por parte del gobierno nacional, sin hacer el más mínimo atisbo de análisis sobre su propia responsabilidad en este desastre.
Es por ello que en esta misiva me propongo ayudarlo a Ud. a revisar los verdaderos motivos por los cuales el gobierno provincial se encuentra desfinanciado y los rionegrinos endeudados. Tal vez así pueda Ud. dejar de cometer una y otra vez los mismos errores que durante tanto tiempo han sumido a nuestra hermosa y rica provincia en un estado de abandono y olvido que solo aparenta florecer en años electorales.
En primer término le recuerdo que Ud. no es un mero espectador de lo que está sucediendo, sino que con cada una de las decisiones que ha tomado en sus dos gestiones como Gobernador de Río Negro, es el principal responsable del devenir de nuestra provincia. En esta función ha dispuesto Ud.- y nadie más que Ud. - entregar $50.000.000 en aportes no reintegrables a instituciones y personas jurídicas que "casualmente" aparecieron durante su campaña para renovar la gobernación. También fue Ud. quien decidió la compra de un Audi A7 por más de $3.000.000, primordial para poder trasladarse desde su casa a la gobernación, ya que para salir de Viedma sólo utiliza Ud., su familia y sus funcionarios aviones privados por los que todos los rionegrinos pagamos al año más de $6.000.000. También fue Ud. quien efectuó contrataciones por montos exorbitantes en publicidades que nunca se emitieron. También fue Ud. quien emprendió un costoso viaje de estudios o de luna de miel o lo que haya sido, a Italia acompañado por una nutrida comitiva y que supuestamente serviría para traer las soluciones a los problemas de nuestra fruticultura (seguimos esperando resultados). La lista de negligencias de este tipo es muy larga y sobre todos los hechos se han realizado pedidos de informes o han sido denunciados penalmente por legisladores y diputados del FpV. Dado que el objetivo de esta carta abierta no es consternar a los vecinos que la leen, no voy a extenderme más en este punto que Ud. ya bien conoce.
En el plano de la defensa de los derechos de los rionegrinos ante el Gobierno de la Nación, su rol ha sido más bien inverso: si en lugar de querer consagrarse con Macri sumiendose en un silencio cómplice hubiese llevado adelante un férreo reclamo de la recursos coparticipables que nos corresponden, hoy los rionegrinos gozaríamos de una economía más solvente. Desde el inicio de mi labor como diputada le advertí cada embestida del gobierno nacional contra nuestros derechos sobre la coparticipación, pero Ud. siempre las celebró en lugar de al menos intentar impedirlas.
Algo similar ocurre en cuanto a la económica regional, al decidir asumir el rol de "socio del Gobierno Nacional" en vez de defender los intereses de los rionegrinos, Ud. permitió que la crisis frutícola se agravara en vez de recuperar la actividad oportunamente. Ud. permitió también los aumentos en los servicios básicos y en los combustibles que hoy perjudican al turismo y a miles de rionegrinos que ven afectada su calidad de vida.
Si Ud. no puede pagar sueldos, el problema no es de los trabajadores estatales. Existe un responsable de haber duplicado la planta de empleados públicos innecesariamente y de haber permitido el aumento ilimitado de los megasueldos de su creciente flota de funcionarios.
A Ud. señor gobernador que acostumbra jactarse de actitudes maduras y serias en la defensa de la institucionalidad, los rionegrinos que estamos cansados que nos tomen el pelo le pedimos que predique con el el ejemplo y asuma la responsabilidad que le corresponde y el mandato que le confirió el pueblo rionegrino. Si dejara de dilapidar recursos y gobernar para su propio beneficio, seguramente a los rionegrinos nos iría mucho mejor.
Atte.

El Bolsón turismo

" Roberto y sus pensamientos"

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 07:05 AM PST

Este viernes 27 de enero. 22hs. Club artistico los Siempre con " Roberto y sus pensamientos"
en Espacio Ave Fenix.
Entrada a la gorra!!

En el cielo y en el el mar

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 05:26 AM PST

Roman Roldan Trio

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 05:06 AM PST

Domingo 5 de Febrero a las 18hs en el Centro Cultural Antu Quillen - Lago Epuyén

Versiones Inhospitas

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 05:01 AM PST




Martes 22.00hs SUM de Alas a la gorra!!!
VERSIONES INHOSPITAS
Hector Ledo y Chu Abad

Fiesta Nacional del Asado

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 07:28 AM PST

"Ensayo para una renuncia"

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:58 AM PST

Lunes 30 de enero a las 22hs en el SUM de FM Alas . Padre Gutierrez y 25 de Mayo.

Aerosilla

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:52 AM PST

El lunes 30 de enero Aerosilla en El Centro Cultural Antu Quimey Lago Epuyen

No somos Cuerdas

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:20 AM PST

Lugar: Centro Cultural Antu Quillen - Lago Epuyén
Domingo 29/1 a las 18hs . Entrada a la gorra

Ñande Reko

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:01 AM PST

Obra de danza y música en vivo del Colectivo Artístico interdiciplinario
nande reko,desde la ciudad de Buenos Aires.

Grasshopper

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 03:57 AM PST

Esta noche despedimos el ultimo fin de de enero con GRASSHOPPER
Mañana sábado El SoL no abrirá sus puertas, comprometiendose con la causa del día sin alcohol.
El Domingo volvemos con la mejor fiesta El  Bolsón (Balcanica)
Y el lunes, tributo a Deep Purple

Show de Marbento

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 03:54 AM PST

la Korda duo presenta "Coquete"

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 04:30 AM PST




    • Sábado, 28 de enero a las 18:00en el centro cultural antu Quillén- Lago Epuyen

FITUR 2017 – ENCUENTROS COMERCIALES, RECONOCIMIENTOS Y AGENDA INTERNACIONAL MARCAN EL CAMINO DE LA CAT EN UNA DE LAS MÁS IMPORTANTES FERIAS DE TURISMO DEL MUNDO

Posted: 27 Jan 2017 09:44 AM PST

Continuando con la agenda de trabajo en Madrid, España, en el marco de FITUR 2017, la CAT inició la tarea prevista con foco en ampliar las oportunidades de negocio para la actividad turística en materia de turismo receptivo, conectividad y difusión de los distintos segmentos que componen la oferta, a partir –también- de la coordinación de las rondas de negocios y encuentros entre prestadores nacionales junto a sus contrapartes locales.
Patrulla de Montaña de la Comisaria Nº 12 de #ElBolsón Policia PAILLALEF consejos para subir a la Montaña #ampm #dospuntos #14hs #audio
